Activists condemn death of patient at Cienfuegos hospital

A Cuban political activist condemned on his social network the death of a patient in the intensive care unit of Dr. Gustavo Aldereguía Lima University General Hospital in Cienfuegos due to lack of medical care and medicine.

The Cuban opponent, Raúl González, made a live broadcast to deny that the room manager had gone to his bed only to inform him that he was allegedly “setting the room on fire” because of his complaints on the Internet.

The activist has been admitted to a Cienfuegos hospital for several days due to a heart condition, which she claims is the result of the poor medical care she received.

“I am not firing anyone, I am only condemning the lack of medicines and the people who are dying, because a man died in front of me due to lack of medical care, because I was here. He died because there are no medicines, no monitors (…) The bathrooms are not bathrooms, they are pigsties”, Antilian explained.

The activist, coordinator of the Patriotic Union of Cuba (UNPACU) organization and promoter of the Cuba Decide platform, blamed the regime for whatever may have happened inside the health center.

“I don’t have any medical help, because they are hitmen. They came to the therapy room to discredit me, they want to try to break me (…) Here are doctors who play the game of state security, they are murderers, ”he said.

Straight away, the worker said that, a medicine that must have been given for pain, caused him to vomit due to the ulcer and gastritis he is suffering from.

During his stay at the Cienfuegos hospital, a doctor prescribed an intravenous drug, which was presumably not available, however, the worker’s wife verified the next day that it was available.

Significantly, the former politician has, on different occasions, been condemning the pathetic condition of the health center and the lack of medicines for pain relief.

