Health

Activists condemn death of patient at Cienfuegos hospital

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner1 day ago
0 27 1 minute read

A Cuban political activist condemned on his social network the death of a patient in the intensive care unit of Dr. Gustavo Aldereguía Lima University General Hospital in Cienfuegos due to lack of medical care and medicine.

The Cuban opponent, Raúl González, made a live broadcast to deny that the room manager had gone to his bed only to inform him that he was allegedly “setting the room on fire” because of his complaints on the Internet.

The activist has been admitted to a Cienfuegos hospital for several days due to a heart condition, which she claims is the result of the poor medical care she received.

“I am not firing anyone, I am only condemning the lack of medicines and the people who are dying, because a man died in front of me due to lack of medical care, because I was here. He died because there are no medicines, no monitors (…) The bathrooms are not bathrooms, they are pigsties”, Antilian explained.

The activist, coordinator of the Patriotic Union of Cuba (UNPACU) organization and promoter of the Cuba Decide platform, blamed the regime for whatever may have happened inside the health center.

ALSO READ: National Hurricane Center monitors two tropical structures headed towards the Caribbean

“I don’t have any medical help, because they are hitmen. They came to the therapy room to discredit me, they want to try to break me (…) Here are doctors who play the game of state security, they are murderers, ”he said.

Straight away, the worker said that, a medicine that must have been given for pain, caused him to vomit due to the ulcer and gastritis he is suffering from.

During his stay at the Cienfuegos hospital, a doctor prescribed an intravenous drug, which was presumably not available, however, the worker’s wife verified the next day that it was available.

Significantly, the former politician has, on different occasions, been condemning the pathetic condition of the health center and the lack of medicines for pain relief.

Newsroom of Cubans around the world

Source link

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner1 day ago
0 27 1 minute read
Photo of Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner is a seasoned writer and editor for D1SoftballNews.com. He is a graduate of a prestigious journalism school and has contributed to numerous newspapers and magazines. Elton is an expert in various fields, including sports, entertainment, and technology. He is widely respected for his insights and engaging writing style. As an editor, Elton oversees a team of writers and ensures the website stays current with the latest trends and breaking news. His writing is characterized by its depth, clarity, and accessibility. Elton's spare time is spent with his family, playing sports, reading, and traveling to explore new cultures. With his talent, experience, and dedication, Elton Gardner is a prominent figure in online media and will continue to make waves in the years to come.

Related Articles

The simple habit to feel happy

January 16, 2023

La Nación / This is the best seed to deal with constipation

7 days ago

Medical students set their goals for 2023

January 7, 2023

Potosi – Technical and charitable assistance to people with disabilities in the ATB Digital Department

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button