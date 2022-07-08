Activists denounce the famous Black Jaguar White Tiger foundation for alleged animal abuse
The also activist and influencer yael ruiz She worked for two years in the foundation with the aim of collecting all possible information: videos, images and “other convincing evidence about what happens in there. As the activist Arturo Islas stated, Yael “took time to share out of fear , he looked for me and I told him to take me, I was able to see, record and witness the horror, I have been visiting him periodically for some time.
For years, the “animal lover” Eduardo Serio had a foundation located in Ajusco, south of Mexico City, in which he had hundreds of animals, especially tigers, jaguars and black panthers. The videos of him became the most popular and got singers like Maluma, actress Kristen Stewart or pilot Lewis Hamilton to donate money to keep the animals of this place in good condition.
His Instagram account accumulated more than 7.6 million followers and now it has been questioned whether he really rescues animals without profit or not.
They denounced the Mexican authorities
As reported The Sun of Mexico “80 percent of the animals that live in Black Jaguar White Tiger, are in poor conditionas specialists report that are dehydrated, underweight, malnourished, or mutilated, explained Dr. Andrea Samuano, a veterinarian from the Association of Zoos, Breeders and Aquariums of Mexico (AZCARM). The specialist confirmed that tail mutilation in some of the cats is not due to starvation that they might have had but to stress since this gives them a certain pleasure”.
Eduardo Serio defends himself against the complaint
The owner of the foundation has uploaded several videos to his social networks defending himself against the accusations and affirms that “the authorities will decide but I am sure that we will come out clean”.