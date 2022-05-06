Activities, plans and events for mom

In commemoration of Mother’s Day, which is celebrated this weekend, we present a special agenda with concerts, movies, gastronomy among other entertainment options to surprise them in their month.

Mercacentro Fashion

The Ibaguereños supermarket will hold its third edition of the Catwalk, Fashion and Style event. The live parade will be broadcast today starting at 5:00 in the afternoon, through its official Facebook Live and YouTube Live pages. There will be many surprises, prizes, entertainment and glamor for all mothers.

empowered women

The Ibagué Chamber of Commerce will hold the great Incredible Women Microenterprise Fair today and tomorrow at Manuel Murillo Toro Park. More information on event schedules and registration on the website: www.ccibague.org

concert for mom

The Tolima Conservatory invites all mothers to attend today, starting at 6 pm, the great piano recital by the artist Gustavo Camargo, where they can live a great musical experience for free, at the Library facilities Dario Echandia. The event takes place within the framework of the institution’s 2022 concert season.

Mother’s Day Brunch

This Sunday, May 8, jusso coffee prepares a breakfast full of surprises and entertainment for them, at its headquarters located in: Plazas del Bosque and Villa Restrepo. Time: from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Reservations on whatsapp: +57 316 409 2617.

Expocommunities Fair

Find the best gift for her at Expocomunas, a craft and gastronomic fair, organized by the municipal secretariat of ‘Ibagué vibra’. The event will take place this Saturday, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm in front of the Mayor’s Office.

Plan ‘movies’ with mom

Mother’s Love

José Luis (Quim Gutiérrez) has been left standing at the altar, so he is going to leave alone for his honeymoon. His mother, Mari Carmen (Carmen Machi), decides to accompany him on the trip. She will have a great time and surprise her son, who will discover that he did not know her as well as he thought.

dumpling

Comedy film about an overweight Texas teenager, the daughter of a former beauty queen. To challenge her mother, she decides to enter a pageant herself, as a way to protest against the system.

‘Don’t worry, I’ll take care of you’

Marla Grayson (Rosamund Pike) is a famous legal guardian, who has taken care of dozens of older adults, who in reality forces them to enter an institution to keep their assets.

‘More than mothers’

What child forgets Mother’s Day? The one who recently left home to live alone for the first time. Three friends forgotten on this special date go to Manhattan on a mission: reconnect with their children, and not take ‘no’ for an answer.

‘The Wild Moms Club’

Every mom has a breaking point, and Amy’s (Mila Kunis) break comes in the middle of a parent-teacher conference where she declares to the entire audience that she’s sick of trying to be perfect and trying to give her kids a “amazing and magical” life (which includes making them organic lunches and sometimes homework).