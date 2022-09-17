Activities to do in Buenos Aires, from the Tango World Cup to a tour of the French Embassy

Tango World Cup 2022 in front of the Obelisk

The finals of Tango Pista and Tango Stage will be held on September 17 in Diagonal Norte. Considered the most important dance competition of the genre on a global level, the event will take place within the framework of the Tango World Cup and Festival, organized by the Ministry of Culture of the City of Buenos Aires.

During the contest, couples from Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Colombia, Russia, United States, Italy, Brazil, China, Philippines, Ecuador, Costa Rica, Germany, Bolivia, Mexico, Japan, Venezuela, France, New Zealand, Armenia, England and South Korea competed in both categories.

From 16 Canal (á) will transmit the competition.

“The Good Retirement”: Secrets of Older Friends

Starring Betiana Blum, Mirta Busnelli, María Leal and Claudia Lapacó, the good retirement is an original Argentine series by Flow and Kuarzo, created by Martin Kweller. The plot tells the mysteries and lies that surround a group of older friends who decide to spend their last years together to protect a great secret.

Norma, Julieta, Lili and Elsa are sisters for life, but that relationship suffers a crack facing the possible death of Norma, who due to illness must remain bedridden. Suddenly, an event accelerates the old dream of spending the final stage of their lives together under one roof. Secrets, lies and betrayals will come to the surface that will shake the dreamed coexistence.

Composed byr 8 chapters of 45 minutesthis black comedy with touches of suspense has a luxury cast that is completed with Luciano Castro, who abandons the role of muscular heartthrob.

Here Castro is Martín, Norma’s son, who after his mother’s illness must face the dilemma of fulfilling her last wish to live with her friends or follow the advice of his wife (Mey Scapola), who wants to sell the house and admit Norma. A house that, in case something is missing, hides a secret: there is a lot of money hidden somewhere.

in flow

“A Passage to Paradise”: A trip to Bali with Julia Roberts and George Clooney

After 10 years without making a romantic comedy, Julia Roberts returns to the genre that gave her the most joy with passage to paradise. Directed by Ol Parker and co-starring George Clooney, the film comes to the cinema.

In passage to paradiseJulia Roberts and George Clooney are a divorced couple who join forces to stop their daughter’s engagement and prevent her from making the same mistake they did 25 years ago, but in days the love could reignite between the exes.

With Kaitlyn Dever, Billie Lourd, Lucas Bravo, Senayt Mebrahtu, Talha Sentürk and Maxime Bouttier, among others.

Andrea Politti sharpens the “Wild Scissors”

Wild Scissorswritten by Paul Portner, is one of the most popular productions in the worlddelighting audiences night after night with his unique blend of crazy improvisation, humor and mystery. The madness explodes when in the upstairs apartment of an extravagant beauty salon, Isabel Pratt, the famous pianist, is mysteriously murdered and everyone is dying to know who was it? Only you have the answer.

Directed by Manuel González Gil and starring Andrea Politti, Diego Reinhold, Mario Pasik, Alejandro Muller, the debut of Galo Hagel and the participation of Linda Peretz will give life to the characters in this comedy in which they will involve the viewers to solve the case.

The end of the play is never repeated, which is why they say that wild scissors it is spoiler immune. Turned into a comedy record, entered the Guinness for its more than 40 years appearing in the United States and the world, with more than 14 million viewers.

Multitabaris Comafi: Av. Corrientes 831

Functions: Saturdays 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. / Sundays 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: from $3,800

“The Handmaid’s Tale” premiered its fifth season

More than a year after the end of the fourth installment of The Handmaid’s Tale (The Handmaid’s Tale), finally, comes the fifth season of the dystopian television series created by Bruce Miller and based on the 1985 novel of the same name by Margaret Atwood.

After the bloody end, in the new episodes June faces the consequences of killing Commander Waterford. (Joseph Fiennes), as he struggles to redefine his identity and purpose after escaping Gilead to Canada.

Elizabeth Moss, Bradley Whitford, Yvonne Strahovski, Max Minghella, OT Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Ann Dowd, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel and Sam Jaeger return for the new season of “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

From Sunday 18, premieres on Paramount +. The next day, it will be available in the Flow On Demand.

The Embassy of France opens its doors during the weekend

This Saturday the 17th and Sunday the 18th the European Heritage Days will take place and the French Embassy in Argentina will open its doors to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. XX by the French architect Paul Pater, and home to the French Embassy since 1939.

The visit is free, without prior registration and subject to the capacity of the place. Visitors must present an identity document (DNI for Argentines; passport or consular card for French). In addition, this weekend, the traditional Le Marché French Cuisine Fair will take place in Plaza Cataluña, which takes place within the framework of the French fortnight in Buenos Aires, “Viví Francia”, organized by the Franco-Argentine Chamber of Commerce , from September 17 to October 1 (CCI France Argentine).

With spring, Pinta BAphoto returns

BAphoto 2022 is renewed and presents a tribute edition to Sara Facio, in which there will be no lack of space for the experimental. the encounter will take place from September 21 to 25 at Casa Basavilbaso.

Paint BAphoto will bring together more than 20 national and international galleries with artists from Argentina, Uruguay, Venezuela and the United States, where names such as Acéfala, ArtexArte, Black Gallery Puerto Garzón, Carmen Araujo (Caracas), Cecilia Caballero and Del Infinito stand out.

Among the highlights is the series of 6 photographs of the Puertas de Asunción ensemble, by Paraguayan Víctor Beckelmann. Printed on mirrored acrylic sheet, the exhibition will be accompanied by an application that will allow the doors to be opened virtually on cell phones or tablets with an Android system, to view messages through Augmented Reality technology.

Víctor Beckelmann (photographer and born in 1975) proposes works that go against the grain of the pure photographic record and, instead, plays with compositions with which he builds a framework in which photography is a vehicle. There, new technologies coexist with the architectural and historical heritage of the neighboring city of Asunción.