Actor Adam Sandler on tv That pizza at the Clooney house Hollywood and Como: in Ellen DeGeneres’ TV living room she talks about Lario and the film Murder Mystery

“Murder Mystery”, Jennifer Aniston and the pizza party at George Clooney in Laglio. Adam Sandler, host of the talk show of Ellen DeGeneres, broadcast on Nbc, between jokes and laughter, he recounted an episode of his stay in Como during the shooting of the film that will be released on the Netflix digital platform on June 14th.

Loading... Advertisements

In particular, he told of the visit with Jennifer Aniston to the Clooney house, which “La Provincia” had anticipated last August after the actors had been seen arriving at Villa Oleandra (Sunday 5 August) by motorboat bringing as a tribute to George and Amal a bouquet of hydrangeas and a bottle of wine. Aniston had presented herself with high heels despite the arrival by boat, while the actor wore his “uniform” with which he toured the length and breadth of the lake areas, that is, a shirt and short and wide basketball pants. “George Clooney and his wife invited Jen and me – he said during the very popular show in the US – into their home. We took a boat and drove from the lake. They made homemade pizza and I was sitting next to Bono (the singer of U2, ed). It was a beautiful day”.

The presenter pressed him on the singer and the “homemade pizza”. Sandler added: “Every time I’m with Jennifer something great happens because everyone loves Jennifer Aniston. I usually tend to stay at home and do nothing. ‘ He then laughed saying that his wife was forcing him to leave the room because he loves being at home with his daughters.

After the break from the Clooneys, the two actors had resumed the takes the next day at Villa Erba first and then in the area of ​​the Tempio Voltiano, where a huge (fake) statue had been set up and the scene of a chase with Jennifer at the wheel of a Ferrari. which also collides with a seaplane at the hangar. The first scenes are already visible in the trailer released by Netflix, for all the images of the Lario it will be necessary to wait for June.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED