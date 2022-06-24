Actor Alexis Díaz de Villegas died in Havana

Photo: RRSS

Text: Cuba News 360 Newsroom

The renowned actor, director and theater teacher Alexis Díaz de Villegas died this Friday in Havana, according to the National Council for the Performing Arts (CNAE) on Facebook.

Although they did not specify the causes of death, the Cuban state institution assured that Díaz de Villegas “managed to become one of the best talents of his generation, recognized by critics and the public thanks to his performances on stage and also in the cinema. and television”.

The Cuban artist was born in Cumanayagua, Cienfuegos province, and since 2001 he was part of Teatro El Público.

In this theater company, under the direction of Carlos Díaz, he acted in his most emblematic works: La Gaviota, La Celestina, Ícaros, Fedra, Calígula and El otro cuarto.

Díaz de Villegas, born in 1966, founded his company Impulso Teatro in recent years, with which he premiered works such as Insults to the public, Ballad of the poor BB or The exception and the rule.

The information from the CNAE expands that the actor was influenced in his career by renowned figures in the island’s artistic scene such as Vicente Revuelta and Carlos Celdrán.

With the latter, he premiered, as part of his group, Argos Teatro, plays such as El Alma Buena de Se Chuán, Miss Julia, Stockman: An Enemy of the People and Life and Death of Pier Paolo Pasolini.

The Cuban public will also remember Díaz de Villegas in the seventh art, in films such as Between Cyclones, Kangamba, The Horn of Plenty and Juan de los Muertos. However, the actor always assured that he considered himself more “a man of theater”.

Upon hearing the sad news, many of his colleagues and friends have dedicated beautiful and heartfelt words on social networks to say goodbye to the Cuban artist.

Such is the case of fellow actor Mario Guerra, who wrote on his Facebook profile: “Alexis, I have to tell you. For the astonishment. Let me please. This morning, around 5:30, I had a dream about you. You were in your convalescent bed and I arrived. You look at me, you smile and you talk, moving your arms, as if with theater fever. Tell me something about your new montage. Then I see you standing. Strong and in training clothes. You greet me with your fist. You say something that I couldn’t understand. You turn around and go. I woke up agitated and wrote you on WhatsApp. I think we said goodbye my talented colleague. I love you too”.

The Argos Teatro company account also posted a message on this social network: “Alexis Díaz de Villegas has embarked on a journey. Wherever he goes, he will take the Theater with him, the place where much of his life took place. Immense actor, teacher, stage brother, friend.

We do not want to say that we are in mourning, because the Theater was always their party. We accompany his family and offer the hug and pride with which we say you have been part of us and of Teatro Todo. Good trip, Brother! Argos Teatro bids you farewell from the darkness of the room”.

The director of this group, Carlos Celdrán, said referring to Díaz de Villegas: “Your talent, your energy were so close to me that for a moment I thought you were the whole theater. Wherever you are my applause”.

His house, which was Teatro El Público, commented that “a man from the theater has died. Actor and director. Man devoted to his art. This company had the privilege of counting him among their own. On the Trianon stage he embodied great characters, like that unforgettable Caligula. See you always, dear Alexis Díaz de Villegas!