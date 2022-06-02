Actor and drama teacher Edgar Quiles Ferrer dies

The director, actor and drama teacher, Dr. Edgar Quiles Ferrer passed away yesterday, as confirmed by José Martínez, a member of the Board of the College of Actors of Puerto Rico on the institution’s Facebook account.

Quiles Ferrer worked as an actor, stage director and was the vice president of the Board of the College of Actors. He was also a university professor, theater critic and researcher for more than 40 years. The interpreter was confined in a hospital and last Tuesday friends, colleagues and relatives requested platelet donors. He was 75 years old.

“With immense pain, we inform you that our brother, partner in so many struggles, our irreplaceable Edgar Quiles Ferrer, will no longer be with us. As soon as we are informed about the acts of remembrance, we will extend the invitation. At the moment, the family asks for a space to face the pain. We ask you to respect the wish. Edgar was the vice president of the Board of the College of Actors. He was always at the forefront of all our companies. Doctor Edgar Quiles Ferrer was retired from the Sacred Heart University, where he supported himself by teaching two theater classes. He was also a poet, director and actor. We join the family in this hour of pain, with the same eternal sentiment. We applaud your life, Edgar. Thank you for being you!” Martínez communicated in the Facebook post.

Quiles Ferrer was born in 1947, did a Bachelor of Arts with a concentration in drama (1968) and a Master’s degree in Social Planning (1970) from the University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras Campus. She then did a doctorate in Theater at Michigan State University in the United States of America (1981).

He worked as a professor at the Universidad del Sagrado Corazón, in Santurce, Puerto Rico, and created the Theater Arts Program. He was co-founder of the magazine Punto y coma: Interdisciplinary magazine of the Universidad del Sagrado Corazón.

In the Facebook social network of the College of Actors, some members have expressed their condolences and messages in honor of the life of Quiles Ferrer.

In the teacher’s Facebook account, friends have shared several messages.