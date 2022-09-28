Actor and singer Luke Evans announced a new single with Nicole Kidman | Entertainment

British actor and singer Luke Evans, known for his roles in “Beauty and the Beast” (2017) or “The Hobbit” (2013), announced on Thursday the release on November 4 of his second album, “A song for you”. “, that will include a collaboration with fellow Australian-American actress Nicole Kidman.

The first advance, entitled “Horizons Blue” and available now on digital platforms, was written by Evans while in Florida ( USA ) in the midst of a pandemic and constitutes his baptism as a writerreported this Thursday the record company BMG.

In total there are two songs co-written with the British singer and songwriter Amy Wadge in a selection of 14 songs, including the versions “Bridge over troubled water” or “My way”, and all with the support of the Prague Philharmonic Orchestra and the Treorchy Male Choir.

The album takes the name of one of the cuts, “A song for you”, which was written by Leon Russell and made popular by Donny Hathaway in 1971, which has been covered by Elton John, Ray Charles and Willie Nelson, among others.

The disc includes two duets, “Come what may”, together with the British Charlotte Church, and “Say something”, with Nicole Kidman, who was his co-star in the recent Amazon TV series “Nine Perfect Strangers.”

