Actor Chris Evans’ response on whether he would date Shakira after separating from Piqué

2022-06-10

Chris Evansa famous 40-year-old American actor, spoke about the controversial separation between Shakira Y Pique. The man who gives life to Captain America He was surprised in an interview to see the memes that circulate on social networks of him with the Colombian.

In conversation with the program ‘Despierta América’, Chris Evans talked about the next release of Disney, the tape ‘Buz Lightyear’, and also the link between him, henry cavill (Superman) and the singer.

First, the actor joked with the subject and assured that Superman yes i could win Captain America in an alleged affair with Shakira.

Although Chris Evans He said that he is not very aware of social networks, he praised the coffee maker before the cameras. “I don’t spend a lot of time on social media, but she’s amazing,” she commented.

Likewise, the journalist asked him if he would maintain an affair with the now ex-partner of Pique and replied: “What if I would go out with Shakira? Are you trying to connect with her? Maybe, but I will not say it on camera,” he said between laughs.