Actor Chris Hemsworth is Hugo Boss’s new global brand ambassador

A Hugo Boss look



Hugo Boss he chose Chris Hemsworth as a new global brand ambassador. The Hollywood actor, famous above all for having interpreted the god Thor in the colossal of Marvel comics, was already one of the faces of the German fashion house. If since 2017 Hemsworth was the protagonist of the marketing campaigns for Hugo Boss fragrances, now he will hold the role of official ambassador for the clothing brand. The first celebrity campaigns will see the light this spring.

“Chris perfectly exemplifies today’s modern man: self-confident, authentic and accessible,” the company spokesman and board member explained in a statement. Yves Müller.

The choice of 37-year-old Australian Hemsworth, an avid surfer with a million dollar mansion in Byron bay, reflects the more casual and relaxed soul of Hugo Boss. The year of the pandemic saw a decline in sales of the formal wear that the German brand is famous for (see MFF of 24/09/2020); if managers are forced to work from home and events are canceled, the only choice is casual clothing.

During the year, Hemsworth will also collaborate on a capsule collection for the brand with a focus on environmental sustainability, an issue that is particularly close to the actor’s heart. “I was a huge fan of Hugo Boss and now I’m very happy to be able to represent the collections”, he commented in a statement reported by the brand in the post that, on his profile Instagram, formalizes the collaboration.

Slowly recovering from the repercussions of the Coronavirus, mainly due to the businesswear crisis, Hugo Boss recorded a 24% decrease in sales of 533 million euros in the third quarter (see MFF of 4/11/2020). (All rights reserved)