News

Actor Chris Hemsworth is Hugo Boss’s new global brand ambassador

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Actor Chris Hemsworth is Hugo Boss's new global brand ambassador
A Hugo Boss look

Hugo Boss he chose Chris Hemsworth as a new global brand ambassador. The Hollywood actor, famous above all for having interpreted the god Thor in the colossal of Marvel comics, was already one of the faces of the German fashion house. If since 2017 Hemsworth was the protagonist of the marketing campaigns for Hugo Boss fragrances, now he will hold the role of official ambassador for the clothing brand. The first celebrity campaigns will see the light this spring.

“Chris perfectly exemplifies today’s modern man: self-confident, authentic and accessible,” the company spokesman and board member explained in a statement. Yves Müller.

The choice of 37-year-old Australian Hemsworth, an avid surfer with a million dollar mansion in Byron bay, reflects the more casual and relaxed soul of Hugo Boss. The year of the pandemic saw a decline in sales of the formal wear that the German brand is famous for (see MFF of 24/09/2020); if managers are forced to work from home and events are canceled, the only choice is casual clothing.

Loading...
Advertisements

During the year, Hemsworth will also collaborate on a capsule collection for the brand with a focus on environmental sustainability, an issue that is particularly close to the actor’s heart. “I was a huge fan of Hugo Boss and now I’m very happy to be able to represent the collections”, he commented in a statement reported by the brand in the post that, on his profile Instagram, formalizes the collaboration.

Slowly recovering from the repercussions of the Coronavirus, mainly due to the businesswear crisis, Hugo Boss recorded a 24% decrease in sales of 533 million euros in the third quarter (see MFF of 4/11/2020). (All rights reserved)

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.8K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
744
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
611
News

Cinema, all films out in October
582
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
515
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
458
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
406
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
370
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
363
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
348
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top