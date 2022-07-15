Entertainment

Actor Christian Slater puts his Miami home up for sale for nearly $4 million | People

Photo of James James10 mins ago
0 13 1 minute read

American actor Christian Slater put his 3,293-square-foot (306-square-meter) mansion up for sale this Friday in the Coconut Grove neighborhood of Miami, USA, at $3.95 million.

The retired two-story house, with vegetation and walls that give it privacy, was built in 1928 and has four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, as well as a heated pool and a small guest house.

The actor of “True Romance” and “In the name of the rose” bought the house in 2013 for 2.13 million dollars and settled there with his current wife, Brittany López, whom he met during a trip to the south from Florida.

According to the Miami Herald, one of the reasons why the 52-year-old New York-born actor is putting the house up for sale is his upcoming projects on the big screen, including the film debut of actress Zoë Kravitz in “Pussy Island,” which will keep the marriage away from the so-called “sunny state.”

The Mediterranean-style mansion features a completely renovated kitchen, first floor and roof terrace, fireplace, and a marble bathroom.

“Hidden behind lush trees, the house has an alluring charm and is an artist’s dream,” real estate agent Liz Hogan of Compass firm told the newspaper.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James10 mins ago
0 13 1 minute read

Related Articles

Football England – Surprising finalists to recover Cristiano Ronaldo

3 seconds ago

the reports broadcast this Saturday July 16 on TF1 (Video)

11 mins ago

Amid rumors of infidelity, Emily Ratajkowski would have asked Sebastian Bear-McClard for a divorce

21 mins ago

For their daughter’s 4th birthday, Cardi B and Offset offer her 50 thousand dollars in cash

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button