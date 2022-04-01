Actor Daniel Brühl is already in Chile recording his new movie

When this year began, we learned of the great news that the Spanish-German actor Daniel Brühl would visit Chile to participate in a new film that will be recorded in the north of our country. And now, a record was shared where you see the protagonist of Cologne in our territory.

Daniel Brühl is in Chile recording The Movie Counter

Actor Daniel Brühl is participating in the film The Movie Counterwhich is a film adaptation of the homonymous novel by author Hernán Rivera Letelier. The film is directed by the Danish filmmaker Lone Scherfig and has the north of Chile as a location.

Now, it was confirmed that the actor who plays Baron Zemo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is already in the country. This because she was seen in San Pedro de Atacama.

On The Movie CounterDaniel Brühl plays a European citizen who arrives in the saltpeter pampa of Chile. Where she initiates a loving relationship with the mother of Maria Margarita, which is the main character of the prolific Chilean author, which was published in 2009.

the movie will be spoken in spanish and had like start of filming on March 21 last. with the people of Peter of Valdivia as a location, which is located next to the former saltpeter office of the same name, 60 kilometers east of the commune of Tocopilla.

The actor Daniel Brühl owns a fairly long career in Germany, coming to interpret the German voice of Lightning McQueen in the movie cars. On the other hand, in the movie savior (2006) made a leap to cinema in Spanish. Also, the actor is known worldwide for his role in Inglorious Bastards (2009).

And precisely in our country, we also remember him for his performance in the film Cologne (2015), which starred with Emma Watson and where they play a couple trying to escape from Colonia Dignidad. Settlement of German settlers founded in Chile known for being a center of detention and torture in times of the military dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet.