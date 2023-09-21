Actor Danny Masterson’s wife seeks divorce after rape conviction (media)

Actress Bijou Phillips filed for divorce from Danny Masterson, less than two weeks after the artist and member of the Church of Scientology was sentenced to at least 30 years in prison for rape, American media reported this Tuesday.

The model and singer formalized the court request on Monday in a court in Santa Barbara, California, against the “That ’70s Show” star, citing “irreconcilable differences,” entertainment news portal TMZ reports.

Masterson was found guilty in May of raping two women in his Hollywood Hills home in 2001 and 2003 and was sentenced on September 7 in Los Angeles to 30 years to life in prison.

With the court’s decision, the 47-year-old actor and father of Phillips’ 9-year-old girl will only be able to apply for parole at the age of 77.

TMZ said the actress requested full custody of her daughter with visitation rights from Masterson.

Phillips’ lawyer did not respond to AFP requests for information.

The model accompanied Masterson during two rape trials. The first of them was declared invalid in November because the jury did not reach a unanimous verdict.

During closing arguments in the second trial in early May, prosecutors said Masterson “drugged and raped each victim” and asked the jury to “hold him accountable for what he has done.”

All three complainants were also part of the Church of Scientology at the time, and it was through that secret group that Masterson met them.

Two of them said that church officials urged them not to contact the police.

Masterson’s lawyers criticized “a lot of discussion about Scientology” and suggested that bias against that church may have motivated the decision.

A third case investigated, which was dismissed by a jury, involved a former girlfriend of Masterson’s.

Before sentencing, more than 50 people sent letters to Judge Charlene Olmedo in support of Masterson, including his wife and actors Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Giovanni Ribisi and William Baldwin.

Masterson rose to fame on the series “That ’70s Show”, which premiered in 1998 with Kunis and Kutcher.

She worked with Kutcher again on the Netflix-produced “The Ranch”, but she was fired in 2017 and her character was written out of the storyline after Los Angeles police confirmed they were investigating rape allegations. Was removed.