Actor Danny Trejo: “In the United States there is a problem with mental health”

Los Angeles, USA

At 8 years old, little Danny smoked his first joint; at 12, he didn’t think about toys but about waste paper and heroin; and at 16, several armed robberies landed him in jail, where he miraculously ended up becoming a movie actor.

When in the 1960s, the Los Angeles police were striving to apprehend the petty thief Danny Trejo (1944), none of the agents could imagine that the face of this son of Mexican workers would end up stamped on the movie posters that wallpaper the streets where he was then delinquent.

Trejo has been linked to the world of acting and production for almost forty years since he appeared on the set of “Runaway Train” by Andrey Konchalovskiy in 1985, and his self-confidence and prison past opened the doors for him to play the role he could best play: that of a convict.

Then came appearances in dozens of action movies such as “Desperado”, the trilogy “From Dusk Till Dawn”, “Six Days Seven Nights”, “Spy Kids” or “Machete”, and in well-known series such as “Breaking Bad” or ” Sons of Anarchy”.

Beyond its success, Trejo is still concerned about the social problems of the people who lives in suburbs like the one where he grew up, and tells in an interview with Efe that after the pandemic he pays special attention to mental health.

“Some homeless people don’t even know they are homeless. In the United States there is a problem with mental health, governments have let these people end up on the street and there is nothing to protect them,” he explains as he makes a fuss and climbs tone of voice.

Since leaving prison for good in the 1980s, Trejo has been involved with people in a state of risk or social exclusion through reorientation, reintegration and drug detoxification programs, especially with the youngest.

The actor does not believe that the situation is worse now than when he wandered the streets of Los Angeles thinking about the next purse pull to pay for his dose of heroin, although “there are phones to film it” and, according to him, this seems to aggravate reality in the eyes of society.

“There is a problem with crime, due to lack of work and gangs, mixed with the issue of mental health,” Trejo remarks in Spanglish to then emphasize that the Administration of President Joe Biden is doing “what it can” after receiving “a huge backpack of corruption” from the government of his predecessor Donald Trump.

In 2019, he premiered the documentary “Inmate #1: The Rise of Danny Trejo”, in which he narrated his rehabilitation process, how he managed to get out of the spiral of violence and the drug hole, and even highlighted the deplorable conditions of inmates in US prisons.

For him, the key is to educate children not to try alcohol or drugsbecause everything starts with “it’s just a beer or it’s just a joint” and you end up becoming “someone you’re not really”.

Trejo, whose torso has been exposed in countless movies and is guarded by a huge tattoo of a cowgirl in a Mexican hat, likes to specifically target those from Mexico.

“The United States is the land of freedom and we have room for everyone, also for immigrants who are on the other side of the border,” he says, while smoothing his particular mustache, which traces a perfect half circle on his upper lip. .

Trejo works in multiple fields: his book “My Life of Crime, Redemption, and Hollywood” has become a bestseller and is in its second edition; the taqueria chain that bears his name opened its fourth franchise; and he has been “happy” performing under the direction of his son, Gilbert Trejo, and his second cousin, Robert Rodriguez.

In fact, today the movie “Green Ghost” premieres, a comic and action-packed adventure in which he plays Master Gin, a character who will teach the antihero Charlie how to fight, who has been entrusted with saving the world and going from “gringo” to “Green Ghost”.

On the verge of turning 78, Trejo exudes vitality and the desire to continue working, still happy for his change of course four decades ago and grateful for being “living more since he was 16 years old.”