Actor dies amid bombings in Ukraine

The renowned Ukrainian actor Pasha Lee died last Sunday, March 6, during a bombardment by Russian forces during the occupation of the city of Irpin, located west of the capital Kiev.

According to local media reports, Lee had joined the Territorial Defense Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces last week to defend his native country. “They didn’t even have time to take a photo… Rest in Peace,” says the post on his Facebook profile, which would be handled by his relatives.

A few days ago, the 33-year-old actor posted a photo wearing an army uniform. “During the last 48 hours we had a chance to sit down and take a picture of how they are bombing us, and we are smiling because we will manage and it will all be Ukraine. We are working!!!”, he reads in the Instagram post.

Russian Ambassador to the UN announces ceasefire plan against Ukraine Possible embargo on Russia leads US officials to contact Venezuela Judo Federation removes titles from Putin and Russian oligarch

Pasha Lee has participated in the films “Shtolnya” (2006), “Zvychayna Sprava” (2012), “Shadows of Unforgotten Ancestors” (2013), “Selfie Party” (2016), “The Fight Rules” (2017) and “ Meeting Of Classmates” (2019).

Likewise, the actor served as a presenter for the local channel DOM and dubbed films such as “The Lion King” and “The Hobbit”. Until last February, he was the presenter of a program on the Den TV channel.

It should be noted that The New York Times reported that last Sunday, in the city where Pasha Lee died, four other civilians were also killed near the Irpin bridge when they tried to flee.