actor Edward Asner died, he was 91 years old

The world of cinema is in mourning: it has lost one of the most honored actors in the history of the Primetime Emmy Awards. Edward David Asner passed away on August 29, 2021, at the age of 91. He has lent his face to characters who have remained etched in the collective imagination. Ed Asner has won seven Emmy Awards, five of them for playing Lou Grant. The causes of his death are natural: he died in his home in the Tarzana neighborhood of Los Angeles.

