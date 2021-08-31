Mourning in the world of cinema: the famous actor, Edward Asner, has died at the age of 91. He has lent his face to characters who have remained etched in the collective imagination.
The world of cinema is in mourning: it has lost one of the most honored actors in the history of the Primetime Emmy Awards. Edward David Asner passed away on August 29, 2021, at the age of 91. He has lent his face to characters who have remained etched in the collective imagination. Ed Asner has won seven Emmy Awards, five of them for playing Lou Grant. The causes of his death are natural: he died in his home in the Tarzana neighborhood of Los Angeles.
Also follow our INSTAGRAM channel: we give you scoops, memes and entertainment! CLICK HERE
Mourning in the world of cinema: actor Edward Asner died, he was 91 years old
Face of famous characters, Edward Asner died last August 29, 2021 and left a huge void in the world of cinema. The famous actor, many will remember, was the one who gave voice and face to Carl, the protagonist of Up, a Pixar film.
Read also The movie star announces his retirement: ‘I had peace’, the unexpected decision
Asner, born in November of ’29 in Kansas City, Missouri, was married to Nancy Sykes from ’59 to ’88. From their union the twins Matthew and Liza and Kate were born. In 1987, Charles was born, from the union between the actor and Carol Jean Vogelman.
In addition to being one of the most honored actors in the history of cinema, Asner has also engaged in non-profit organizations. Notably, his grandson was suffering from autism and grandfather Ed worked as a board member and consultant for Aspiritech. Asner also expressed qualified support for some conspiracy theories on September 11, 2001. Today the world of cinema mourns a great actor and a great man!
Read also Amanda Seyfried, before becoming a movie star: do you remember which famous TV series she starred in?