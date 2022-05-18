Actor Enrique Arce, from La Casa de Papel, “in love to the bars” with Samaná

The Spanish actor Enrique Arce, known for his role as Arturito in “La casa de papel” is again in the Dominican Republic, this time in Samaná, a place with which “he has fallen in love to the bars”.

Arce is in the company of the former Miss Dominican Republic UniverseYaritza Reyes and the Polish actor Borys Szyc, filming an advertising campaign in the northeastern part of the country.

“After coming to film a commercial for Samana Group in the Dominican Republic, I can only say that I have fallen madly in love with this paradisiacal place and I am delighted to be an ambassador together with the great Polish actor Borys Szyc and the young Dominican actress Yaritza Reyes”, shared the actor.

The actor who gave life to one of the most hated characters in the Spanish series had already expressed his wishes to buy a property in Samaná.

It was at the Platino Awards that he told a Listín Diario journalist that He was enchanted with the country.

“I really liked that and we are going to make an announcement there with an important brand and a property is going to fall for me there, specifically in the city of Samaná,” he said, adding that he will shoot a commercial to be an ambassador for a Dominican brand.

“I will be a kind of ambassador. As was Julio Iglesias for Punta Cana, but in Samaná”, he specified.

Last February Arce was in Puerto Plata “enjoying paradise” in Fricolandia and Cayo Arena.

The Spanish interpreter shot the movie “Murder Mystery 2” alongside two of the kings of comedy in the United States, Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler.

Similarly, the American actor David Ojalvo, the detective Ben Rizzo from “La Reina del Flow” was in the north of the country enjoying the benefits of the island.