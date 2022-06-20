Actor Frédéric van den Driessche (Un si grand soleil), sponsor of the Provence Wine Festival in Draguignan

Frédéric van den Driessche, alias doctor Alphand from the series which is a hit every night on France 2, such a big sunenjoys Dracénie, where he has lived for several years, near Flayosc.

Among his many roles in theatre, television or cinema, the public also knows him for his title role in the series Louis Page from 1998 to 2009. He is also the French voice of Liam Neeson, and a recurring voice of Vin Diesel and Javier Bardem…

Meeting on the occasion of the Provence Wine Festival, of which he was the proud sponsor.

You are thus closer to your filming location in Montpellier…



I have two and a half hours to drive, I’m going there quietly. This is also one of the reasons that prompted me to participate in such a big sun, because at first I was a little reluctant to play in a daily series where the dialogues are fast and not always well written. But as I was given carte blanche to rewrite my text and improvise a little, it was no longer a problem. My son also encouraged me a lot to do this series by telling me: “it will do you the greatest good!”.

He was right?



I’ve been on the show for four years and I’m having more and more fun with it.

In addition, the audiences are there!



such a big sun attracts an average of 4 million viewers per evening. A figure that fell to two million after the presidential campaign during which we were deprogrammed. On recovery, it took a little time but it started to rise again.

What does a shooting day look like?



We loop one episode a day in the sets of the France 2 studios in Vandargues and that for eight hours, with a break of one hour. Depending on my role, I can shoot several days in a row.

Is the chronology of the seasons respected?



It’s impossible! So when I play scenes in January that are supposed to take place in the summer, I curdle a little in my little shirt…

In the series you are the spouse of the very rigid Elisabeth Bastide, is it a composition role for Chrystelle Labaude?



Not at all, she really is like that in life. But Chrystelle is very nice and I get on well with her.

Do you watch each other every night?



No, because I don’t have TV at home, and if I have to watch a show on my iPad, it’s more on Arte.

As with the series Louis Page, you often have conciliatory character roles. It must change you when you regularly overtake Liam Neeson who destroys everything in his path…



I point out to you that if he kills a lot of people in the movies, it’s to save the world. I think there is tenderness in the characters he plays.

A last word on the wines of Provence that you sponsor.



I’m not a big connoisseur but I think the quality of vinification in the rosés has improved.