Actor Gregorio Pernía “El Titi” comes to the Dominican Republic

The famous actor Colombian Gregorio Perniaknown for his character “The Titi”has impacted by its papers on Hispanic television and for his physique.

the sexy actorwho consolidated in the soap opera “Without breasts, there is no paradise” and later in the series “Without breasts there is paradise”plans to visit the Dominican Republic soon and asked his followers who wants to go with him.

In a short and entertaining video posted on his Tik Tok account, Gregorio Pernia he praised the country’s treasures and the flavor of the Creoles.

“I’m going to tell you that since last night there has been a voice that told me – start for the Dominican Republic, start for the sea, for the deliciousness – and I got up and said – My love! Here I go, wait for me”ended in a funny way.

At the moment it is unknown if the actor from telenovelas like “La hija del mariachi” and of course, the series “Sin senos si hay paradise” that lasted 10 years on the air on Telemundo, she comes to film a project in Quisqueya or simply to relax for a few days.

This is because Gregorio shows off his abs on the beach, one of his favorite places to be.

It should be noted that the Telemundo network has recorded different projects in the Dominican Republic.

Meanwhile, on a professional level, the Colombian heartthrob promotes the remake of the soap opera “Until money do us part”starring him and the Colombians Carmen Villalobos and Sebastian Martinez, in a production of RCN Television for Telemundo.

It premiered on May 10. This romantic and fun comedy suitable for the whole family was written by the late Fernando Gaitán (“I am Betty, la Fea”, “Café con Aroma de Mujer”).

The new version of “Hasta que la plata nos separe” was adapted by Juan Carlos Pérez Flores, who was also in charge of the script along with Patricia Rodríguez Reyes.

Directed by Israel Sánchez and Olga Lucía Rodríguez, it is directed by Yalile Giordanelli and the star cast also includes Gregorio Pernía, Juliette Pardau, Laura Flores, Alejandro Tommasi, Stephania Duque, Fabián Ríos, Julián Arango and Lorna Cepeda.