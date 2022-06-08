Actor Jack Wagner’s son found dead: Harrison Wagner

Crown Middle Jack Wagner as Bill Avery in When Calls the Heart.

Jack Wagner’s son, Harrison Wagner, was found dead at the age of 27. A case report from Los Angeles County broke the news, which was confirmed by The Sun. Harrison’s cause of death has yet to be determined.

According to the case report, he was found in a parking lot on June 6.

According to a Los Angeles County case report, Harrison Wagner was found Monday, June 6, in a parking lot. He was 27 years old. The date of birth in the case report matches the date of birth of Jack Wagner’s son.

Harrison Wagner’s cause of death is not yet known, but a medical exam is scheduled. More details should be available soon.

The Sun reported that it had confirmed the death of Jack Wagner’s son and the details of the case report. The Los Angeles County medical examiner told The Sun that Harrison was pronounced dead at 5:14 AM.

According to Soaps in Depth, Jack and Kristina have two sons: Harrison, 27, and Peter, 32. Jack and Kristina Wagner divorced in 2006 after 12 years of marriage. She has guest-starred on “When Calls the Heart” on Hallmark, where Jack Wagner plays a lead character.

Harrison Wagner had previously worked as a music producer and DJ in Los Angeles, Soaps in Depth shared.

Friends and followers flocked to Harrison’s latest Instagram post to share their grief and condolences to the family.

One person wrote: “So sorry… fly high sweet Harrison… 🙏🏻.”

Harrison Wagner disappeared in 2016

In 2016, Harrison Wagner disappeared for five days, The Wrap reported. At the time, Harrison was 21 years old. Jack Wagner publicly shared that his son had suffered a relapse related to substance abuse and was found five days after his disappearance. Wagner also revealed that he had struggled with similar issues when he was younger.

Wagner said in a tweet: “Harrison got in touch, he is 21 years old and in charge of his life. Thank you for the support and prayers, please continue to share your struggles, he helps us all”.

Before his son returned, Wagner tweeted: “I fear for the safety of my youngest son. Harrison has struggled with drugs and alcohol just like I did when he was younger. He has relapsed and has been missing for 5 days.”

Harrison and his parents recently posted photos together on social media

On March 17, Harrison shared a photo with his father on social media, of the two smiling at the camera, writing, “Like father, like son.”

Harrison’s mother, Kristina, had shared numerous photos with her son. Most recently, she shared a photo on May 20 with her two children and revealed that she and her children had said goodbye to the Wagner Ranch.

She wrote: “The thorny beauty of the high desert and a landscape surrounded by national forests have always reminded us that there is peace when you are willing to seek it. Oh Ranch, it’s time to go. We will miss you very much with our touching memories. We know there are many opportunities for joy ahead.”

