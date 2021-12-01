actor James Ciseau loses his life in a terrible car accident

Mourning in the world of cinema and television. Due to a terrible car accident, a beloved and talented actor, aged only 36, as well as a loving husband and caring father, lost his life.

The tragedy has happened Monday 29 November at 4 pm. The terrifying frontal collision occurred at the intersection of Roys Rd and Dianella Rd, in Beerwah, in Australia. Currently, the incident is under investigation by the Queensland Police Service, who will be responsible for reconstructing the dynamics of what happened.

The victim

The accident cost the actor his life James Ciseau, the star of the TV show “Bride and Prejudice”, “Bride and Prejudice”. The official announcement came from the sisters with a post on social media. After learning the news of the sad and untimely death, the actor’s sisters, with a broken heart, paid a heartfelt tribute on social networks to their “Bear brother and protector”, Through a very moving post.

The sister Lauren said James was a avalanche of energy and sunshine and he loved being with people, talking to them and listening to their stories. James’s other sister, 34-year-old Jacinta, said that his brother was a great man and thanks to his kindness he has touched many lives. James Ciseau died suddenly, violently, while driving his car, in an accident from which there was no escape. he was married and had two daughters: Olivia-Rose and Bella-Pearl, just two years old.

Ciseau had appeared on the television program in 2019 together with his wife Tori, who in these hours, on her Instagram account, wrote a tribute for her husband: “James Lucas Sabien Ciseau, I loved you in the beginning, I love you now and I will love you to the end”, adding: “One day I will wake up from this nightmare… One day we will all be together again” e “Until then your two beautiful little girls will grow up in your legacy. Everything we had planned with the girls I promise you I will make it happen. I would give anything to go back in time and be in the exact moment of this photo ”.

Everyone mourns the passing of this great actor who, in addition to being loved by the public, was also appreciated by his colleagues. The news, recently announced, sent everyone into despair. Fans prayed, until the very last moments, that Ciseau’s conditions would improve but, unfortunately, fate did not want things to go this way.