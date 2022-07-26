Actor Jason Momoa, star of ‘Aquaman’, collided with a motorcyclist in California, reported ‘TMZ’ | Famous

With his extensive career in the world of entertainment, the 42-year-old interpreter has won the hearts of his followers, who closely follow his latest news.

Jason Momoa was in a car accident

According to information from ‘TMZ’, published on July 24, 2022, Momoa was driving his luxurious car on Old Topanga Canyon Road, a road near Calabasas, California, when a motorcyclist lost control and crashed with the front left of your car.

Fortunately, the injuries that Jason and the other driver presented were minor: they only consisted of bruises, scratches and the occasional bump.

“The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with minor injuries, including bruising to his leg and a thumb injury, but other than that he appeared to be fine. Jason is fine too. The police were on the scene and took reports, but nothing else came of the accident,” ‘TMZ’ noted on its site.

In a video, recorded by the camera of a cyclist who was circulating in the area, the Hollywood star can allegedly be seen walking towards his car while paramedics check the motorcyclist’s injuries (this minutes after the crash).

At the bottom of the clip, Momoa’s fans wrote various comments expressing their relief that both drivers had only minor injuries.

“I’m thankful no one was hurt”, “I can’t help but worry when these things happen” and “Be careful while driving” were some of the comments from Internet users.

So far, the interpreter of ‘Dune’ has not made any statements in this regard and has not shared information through his social networks, where he remains very active and posts some details of his day with his more than 17 million followers.

Jason Momoa is a lover of cars and motorcycles

It’s no wonder Jason is caught on paparazzi cameras riding beautiful motorcycles or cars. In addition, on more than one occasion, the actor has used his Instagram profile to show off one of his favorite hobbies, beyond being a father and dedicating himself to the world of entertainment: motor vehicles.

On May 9, 2022, for example, the interpreter was photographed through the streets of Rome on a black Harley Davidson, this as part of the recordings of ‘Fast and Furious 10’, where he will share the screen with celebrities such as Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron and Brie Larson, according to IMDb.

Previously, on April 28, 2018, he published a series of images in which he appears next to a motorcycle. At the bottom of the portraits and video, the man wrote “I love the desert” and immediately reached more than 500 thousand “likes” from his fans.