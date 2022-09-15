Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s discontent with The Walking Dead franchise

The Walking Dead will be back on screen in less than two weeks when the season 11 finale premieres on AMC. The series may be wrapping up, but a Negan and Maggie spinoff is coming next year. Jeffrey Dean Morgan expressed his annoyance with the franchise.

September 14, 2022 3:59 p.m.

The Walking Dead will premiere next Sunday, October 2, the first of the last 8 episodes of season 11, with which it will be concluding the story that began in 2010 through the transmission network AMC. The surviving heroes, after more than a decade fighting to stay alive, will give the last fight when the show returns.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan expressed his discontent with The Walking Dead franchise

The hit series in the massive franchise inspired by Robert Kirkman’s original The Walking Dead comic book saga will likely risk the lives of some of its biggest characters. This is something that keeps fans worried, but we will have to wait for the premiere to know for sure who or who will die.

The truth is that fans will not run out of stories when the drama comes to an end. Although the franchise is still developing a spin-off focused on Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), another series derived from The Walking Dead is moving forward and has already filmed its pilot episode. Is about The Walking Dead: Dead Citya post-apocalyptic drama that will be set in New York.

Several months ago, during the broadcast of the second part of season 11, the franchise announced that the characters of Lauren Cohan Y Jeffrey Dean MorganMaggie and Negan, would have their own spin-off initially called Isle of the Deadnow known as The Walking Dead: Dead City.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan disagreed with the way the franchise announced the spin-offs, prior to the broadcast of The Walking Dead finale.

The fact that Maggie and Negan are set to star in their own spin-off of The Walking Dead in 2023 means that the characters of Cohan and Morgan will make it out alive in the upcoming season 11 finale of the main series. That is why Jeffrey Dean Morgan disagreed with the way the spin-offs were announced.

actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan, criticizes the decision to announce The Walking Dead spin-offs before the finale airs. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly about the spin-off drama, Morgan revealed his dissatisfaction with the way the series was announced, as the fact confirms that two main characters will survive the long-awaited ending.