Actor Left ‘Baby Talking’ After Suffering Mini Stroke | News from Mexico

LONDON.-The former English actor of Coronation Street, Chris Fountainhas revealed that he was left “talking like a little boy” after suffering a mini stroke.

The star, who played Tommy Duckworth on the soap opera, spent five days in a London hospital after waking up at home unable to speak properly, The Mirror writes.

The 35-year-old now has to see a speech therapist to retrain his brain.

He has now 90 per cent of his speech back, but admits he still has difficulty reading aloud and often stumbles over his words.

Speaking for the first time since his stroke in August, Chris says he went into “sheer panic” when he realized that something was wrong.

“The doctors said they saw some damage to the left side of my brain, which is where your abilities are controlled from. cognitive.

“The scary thing is that if I hadn’t called 911 when I did and got to the hospital so quickly, I don’t know if that clot might have traveled to the wrong place in my brain, I might have died. That clot was like a time bomb. in my head,” he explained.