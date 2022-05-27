Actor Luis Lorenzo accused of killing an aunt with poison

After being arrested accused along with his partner of murdering an old woman to inherit her property, the actor louis lorenzoa court in Madrid ordered his freedom this Friday.

Now him actor known for series such as “La que se avecina” was put at his disposal by the Civil Guard as the alleged perpetrator, along with his partner, Arancha Pigeonof the death by poisoning an aunt of hers.

According to Spanish media, the judge has imposed on both the precautionary measure of appearing in court every week, in addition to provisionally withdrawing their passports.

In his presence before the judge, Luis Lorenzo has taken advantage of his right not to testify, while the woman has denied the facts. The Civil Guard arrested last Wednesday afternoon the actor61, also known for his roles in series such as El Comisario and Hospital Central, and his partner at their home in the Madrid town of Rivas Vaciamadrid.

According to the information advanced by El Confidencial, the couple of the actorAs on other occasions, Arancha Palomino invited Isabel Suárez Arias, an 85-year-old aunt of hers, a widow, who lived in Las Regueras, in Asturias, to her house.

Isabel’s brother began to worry because when he called her on the phone, both Arancha and the actorThey made excuses and prevented me from talking to her. The fact that time passed without news of his sister, absent since March 2021, decided him to file a complaint for “disappearance” in a barracks in Asturias, confirm sources from the Civil Guard, who do not specify the place for the moment , since the case is under summary secrecy.

The woman died in June 2021 at the couple’s house, apparently from death natural. However, a subsequent autopsy demanded by the brother of the deceased, gave rise to suspicions that she could have been poisoned, according to sources from the armed institute.

In this second autopsy, according to the Government delegate, a “large content” of substances was found that caused his death by poisoning.