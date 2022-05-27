Actor Luis Lorenzo arrested for alleged murder of a relative

The Civil Guard has arrested the actor louis lorenzo and her partner in the Madrid town of Rivas Vaciamadrid as alleged perpetrators of the poisoning murder of her aunt, according to sources from the Madrid Command.

The 61-year-old actor, known for his roles in series like “The Commissioner”and his partner have gone to court accused of a crime of murder, the same sources have indicated.

Both the actor and his wife, Arancha, are the main suspects in murder to his aunt-in-law, Isabel. according to appointment The confidentialshe was invited to their house a year ago, although she stayed for a long stay and aroused suspicion in the widow’s brotherwho reported the disappearance to the police.

They controlled the mobile of the murdered and they did not allow him to communicate with the outside. The authorities went to this address before the complaint and Lorenzo received them with a smile assuring that she did not live there. However, he did not let the agents enter as he did not have a warrant.

They changed the will to leave everything to the marriage

In June 2021, the old woman passed away but natural death was certified. The brother fought hard and got an autopsy allowed. This determined that his corpse had a high load of two metals in high doses.

The authorities have highlighted that, during this stay, Isabel accumulated expenses of 30,000 euros and changed his will to leave everything to Arancha, like several properties.

After a search of this address, Luis Lorenzo and his wife were arrested and they have gone to judicial disposition in the court of guard of Arganda del Rey.