Actor Michael Madsen was arrested in Malibu: a man found him inside his property

Madsen was arrested at his Malibu home by police after trespassing on another property.

The actor Michael Madsenknown for playing iconic roles in the filmography of director Quentin Tarantino, such as Mr. Blonde (Mr Blond) in Reserve Dogs or Bud in Kill Bill, was arrested last Wednesday night at his home in Malibu (California, United States). United for invade a property

According to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, Madsen, 64, He entered without authorization to a neighboring property, whose owner tried to make a citizen’s arrest for trespassing and then called the authorities to take the actor away.

Madsen was photographed being taken from his home by police, looking disheveled and possibly under the influence of alcohol, although this has not been confirmed by the authorities.

The police told Daily Mail that they took the actor to a local hospital before transferring him to the police station, where it was reported that the owner of the property he entered, who was not identified, would file charges against him.

Madsen’s arrest comes just a month after his son, Hudson, 26, He died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He reportedly spent two hours at West Hills Hospital before being taken to the station by police.

The actor received a summons from 500 dollars on a misdemeanor charge and was released shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday. It is unclear if Madsen was under the influence at the time.

The actor has a history of substance abuse and problems with the police. In 2019, he was fired from a $100,000 role in the movie Confessions of a Serial Killer after crashing his Land Rover into a pole and later being arrested for drunk driving. He was later sentenced to four days in jail.

In 2012, he was also arrested for drunk driving but reached a plea deal that involved attending Alcoholics Anonymous instead of more severe punishment. However, after Madsen failed to comply with the court order for Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, his parole was revoked.

Hudson and his father Michael Madsen.

In any case, you will also have to answer for your last arrest and the charges that will presumably be filed against you.

