Actor Octavio Ocaña is remembered by his family seven months after his tragic death

This May 29 marks seven months of the death of the actor Octavio Ocanawho is remembered for his character as Benito Rivers in the series ‘Neighbors’, which is why his relatives remembered him with a series of moving messages.

It was last October 29 when the entertainment world was shocked with the tragic death of 22-year-old actor Octavio Ocañawho earned the affection and recognition of the public for his character Benito in the series ‘Neighbors’, and who continues to cause speculation until now due to the series of inconsistencies presented by the authorities.

Seven months after his departure, the first to share a moving text was his sister Bertha Perez Ocanawho through his Instagram account expressed his deep sadness.

“Today I only know that it has been 7 months without you, I miss you, I love you and I remember you every day of my life“, Was the message with which he accompanied a postcard of both embraced.

While her other sister, Ana Leticiashared a fragment of the song “Rest My Love”, with which he alluded to the immense pain he feels at not being able to be with him.

“7 months champion. You will never stop hurting me, kisses to heaven“, He wrote next to a photograph of his 15-year party in which he appears accompanied by the actor who was just a child.

Who also shared a few words was Mrs. Ana Lucia Ocanabecause in addition to being moved, she again demanded justice for her son, who, according to the authorities of the State of Mexico, would have caused his own death by activating the weapon he was carrying at the time of a police chase.

“My beautiful boy today celebrating 7 months of your departure without return, hurting every day with my heart in pieces, trying to avoid the reality that you are no longer here and fighting for your earthly justice that will come from those unhappy people who finished you off my boy see you in eternal life RIP forever my king, little son and beautiful boy forever our Tavito, “he said.

For her part, Nerea Godínez, who was a sentimental partner of the actor, also dedicated a few words in which she referred to the deep love she still feels for him.

“And it is that I fell in love with you so much that I still remember the smell of your skin and how it was to caress it, admire each one of the freckles you had, I loved you, I love you (every day more) and I will love you forever. After 7 months that have been of skin-deep feelings that simply have no explanation, of continuing to be denied that I will never see you again… 7 months… You hurt more than ever, ”she sentenced.

