Actor of ‘A possible dream’, Quinton Aaron, lost 50 kilos

After having been locked up for months due to everything that happened with COVID-19, the actor Quinton Aaron He decided to change his lifestyle and lose the kilos (and a little more) that he gained during the pandemic.

Aaron, who played Sandra Bullock’s adopted son, Michael Oher in the 2009 film “The Blind Side” (A Possible Dream)told TMZ that she had gained weight eating chocolates and bread.

After giving up those two foods and starting a ketogenic diet, Aaron said he went from 559 pounds (253 kilos) to 462 (209 kilos).

In other words, in recent months he has lost about 50 kilos and hopes to continue on that path and lose another 64 pounds (30 kilos) between now and May.



If he is able to pull it off, he will return to the weight he had during the making of the hit movie, which was based on the true story of Oher, an African-American professional football player who was adopted by a white family.

The 37-year-old actor commented to the aforementioned medium that he wanted to make a change because of your career goals long-standing, including working at his production company and his music career.