Actor of “La casa de papel” cries while showing damage to his burned house

“I can’t believe it”, is heard in the first Instagram story of the Spanish actor Miguel Herrán, remembered for his role as “Río” in the Netflix series “La casa de papel”, while showing how his house was on fire . Yesterday, the young man published some videos in his Instagram stories showing the dimension of the fact.

Between tears, tears and impotence, and with a brief “good morning” on the publication, Herrán showed what was happening. In the reflection of the glass of the door that he records, you can see his motorcycle. In the place, rubble and flames were part of the panorama.

In a second video, published an hour later, it is seen that the fire was controlled. Herrán enters the house and sees how a living room, book shelves, the kitchen and other objects are burned, destroyed and covered in soot.

So far it is unknown if this was the man’s main home or if it was one of his properties, or what the causes of the event were. The authorities have not issued any communication in this regard, although in the publications the sound of radio telephones is heard, which would correspond to emergency personnel.

The winner of the 2016 Goya award has not referred to the event again or published anything additional. In social networks, followers and friends have sent him messages of encouragement and have offered his help.