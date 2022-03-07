Actor of ‘La Casa de Papel’ joins the cast of the film ‘Murder Mystery 2′ – Publimetro Chile

If the actors of ‘The Money Heist’ It is to make themselves known to the world, so much so that after the imminent success that this production left them, it is not surprising that a large part of them have been called for very ambitious projects with which their followers are very happy.

Such is the case of Spanish Enrique Arce, who earned the love and hate of the audience through his character of “Arturito”. He not only knew how to stand out in this production created by Álex Pina, but also crossed borders to the point of being part of the cast of the film’s sequel. ‘Murder Mystery’ starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler.

Here the outstanding actor will do his thing again and it is expected that with this his career will continue to consolidate to the point of continuing to demonstrate his versatility and what he is made of, because if he has been clear about something, it is that to stay current and remove the labels of each role must always move forward and conquering the market with different genres and interpretations.

Enrique Arce, actor of ‘La Casa de Papel’ will be in the movie ‘Murder Mystery 2′

But this is not the first time that we have seen this outstanding actor succeed. ‘The Money Heist’because Arce has a brilliant career in which he has managed very well to the point of being part of important productions such as: ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’. This was something that not only consolidated him in the industry, but also allowed him to have visibility to the point that after that he was called to be part of Spanish Netflix series that allowed him to take off his fame even more.

But, what pleased her loyal fans the most is that this star revealed this important news through her Instagram account. Which fills him with personal and professional satisfaction and that he wanted to share with those who have always supported him. It is because of that wrote a very emotional message of happiness and accompanied it with one of the photos showing where he is and what he is currently doing.

“And again in Paris, about to resume filming ‘Murder Mystery 2′, for Netflix. There are times when it becomes difficult to get into the code of comedy, when drama and horror are so present, but let’s go for it…” This was what he said on his social networks and from there, the fans did not hesitate to congratulate him and wish him the best of success.

With this, Arce demonstrates his professionalism and the empathy he has with his audience that is attentive to his steps. He was also happy to see how he has fit in so well with the cast, so much so that he even leaked a photograph in the company of Aniston and this pleasantly delighted his fans until he became a trend with this funny image that has gone around the world.