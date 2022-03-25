Actor of ‘Mean Girls’ married in Mexico with his boyfriend | Entertainment

Jean G Fowler

Jonathan Bennett said “yes, I accept” on Mexican beaches: this was his wedding

Jonathan Bennett, who played the dream heartthrob of Mean Girls, Aaron Samuelsmarried this weekend with her boyfriend in Mexico, so she shared the photos of her fairy-tale wedding in the beautiful Riviera Maya.

The actor, who in the film ended up staying with cady (Lindsay Lohan) after having a turbulent relationship with regina george (Rachel McAdams), gave the “yes, I do” to her now husband, Jaymes Vaughan, who is a television host.

The celebration was held on the Mexican beach in an intimate way, with loved ones, relatives and decorations in white and pink to give it a romantic touch; there were also fireworks to add that Hollywood movie-like effect.

“We highly recommend standing next to the person you love and declaring that love loud and bold, in front of your chosen family and as emotionally unapologetic as you wish. Because it is the greatest honor and the most magical moment you will ever have.” actor about their union.

A few months ago, Jonathan Bennet revealed to People magazine that he is homosexual and that he fully enjoys being able to spend his life with his best friend, the love of his life.