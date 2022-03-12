Actor of “Sábado Gigante”, to jail for 57 years

The actor Adonis Losadawho participated for years as actor invited with the character of “Dona Concha” on the popular Univision show “Giant Saturday”, was sentenced this Friday in Miami to 57 years in prison for possession of child pornographyreported a local media.

Losada’s sentence was imposed by Miami-Dade County Magistrate Teresa Pooler, after a Grand Jury the day before found him guilty of 51 counts for child pornography after an hour of deliberation, picks up the diary Miami Herald.

This week’s trial is the second in this case, after the judicial process for which in 2016 he was sentenced to 153 years in prison was annulled three years later in an appeals court because he was not allowed to represent himself. .

An investigation led to the discovery of a worldwide network of pederasty. Losada, popular for embodying grandmother Doña Concha in the classic television program “Giant Saturday” and who was arrested for the first time in 2009, was arrested after contacting an undercover policeman in an internet chat called “Love for Babies”, with whom he met in a cafeteria in Hallandale Beach, north of Miami, to exchange pornographic material.

Subsequently, the agents found hundreds of photos with this type of content on the interpreter’s computer.

In his first trial in 2016, Losada argued that someone else who lived in his Miami Beach apartment might have downloaded the porn, an argument that was dismissed by jurors.

For this case, the comedian had also been sentenced to 10 years in prison in Palm Beach County, north of Miami, where he was found guilty of the same charges.

In the second process in Miami-Dade County, Losada did not testify in his favor, according to the newspaper.

Losada is known for playing the character of the grandmother “Doña Concha” in the classic television show Giant Saturday, which was led until last fall by the Chilean presenter Don Francisco. He will never get out of jail again.