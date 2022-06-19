Actor of “The Flash” flees from justice between accusations of harassment of minors

Currently the American interpreter Ezra Miller, 29, is unaccounted for while the authorities of that country are looking for him to deliver two restraining orders, an accusation of harassment of minors, manipulation and other complaints.

The latest restraining order against Miller was issued on June 15 after a New York woman claimed her 12-year-old son had received inappropriate comments and compliments from the actor. In addition, the same woman affirms that during a conversation with the actor, he became hostile and began to yell at her and threaten her.

The other restraining order decreed just a few days before, and with serious accusations, was made because the parents of Tokata, an 18-year-old girl, denounced that Ezra Miller had manipulated, given drugs and alcohol to their daughter since she was 12 years old. .

Ezra Miller charged with supplying drugs to a minor

In an interview that Tokata’s parents did with the TMZ medium, they assured that the actor and the girl met in 2016 when she was 12 and the actor was 23, from which a friendship arose. In that same interview, the parents say that in 2017 Miller took Tokata to London to visit the set of “Fantastic Animals” and there he would have introduced her to LSD, marijuana and alcohol.

However, the girl has assured through social networks that Ezra Miller is a friend and that he has been of great help to her and has rejected the claims of her parents and the media.

Ezra Miller deletes Instagram account

Also, the actor who plays Barry Allen in the movie “The Flash” was arrested last year in Hawaii for harassment, assault and even some theft of personal items such as passports and wallets.

After the restraining orders were decreed and the actor’s location was lost, Miller displayed erratic behavior by posting on his Instagram account, which he deleted this Wednesday, messages like “You can’t touch me, I’m in another universe ” and “Message from another dimension”.