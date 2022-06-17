Actor of the series “Riverdale”, who killed his mother, planned to assassinate Justin Trudeau

Last March, Ryan Grantham, actor of the series “Riverdale” pleaded guilty to killing his 64-year-old mother with a shot to the back of the head in 2020, while she was playing the piano at her home in Squamish, Canada. During the murder hearing on Monday, Grantham revealed who would have been his second victim.

During the first hours of the session, the court heard how the actor admitted to having rehearsed the murder. He even claimed to have recorded the subsequent moments on video. In those images, which were presented to the British Columbia judge, he talks about the shooting of Barbara White and shows her body.

As if that were not enough, and after killing his mother, the 24-year-old went in search of a second victim. Armed with three pistols, ammunition, Molotov cocktails, camping supplies and a map with directions, he drove into the Canadian East with the idea of ​​ending the life of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

He also provided an unusual reason to justify the cold-blooded murder of his mother. “I did not want her to see the act of violence that she was going to commit,” she said regarding her intentions to assassinate the 50-year-old president who has been in government since 2015.

As CBC was able to reconstruct, Grantham left Squamish the day after his mother’s murder with her body inside the vehicle. Before leaving the crime scene, she tested one of the explosive bombs he had at his disposal. The trip was long. She drove for an estimated 50 hours.

He moved on to Hope County, where he stopped to think. It was there that she made the decision not to continue with his “mission”. That same night he turned himself in to the Vancouver police. Authorities later notified him that he could be found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

The psychological expertise on Ryan Grantham

In the middle of the hearing a few days ago, prosecutor Michaela Donnelly presented two psychiatric reports on the mental state of the young man, who played Jeffrey Augustine in “Riverdale.” Both reports agreed that Grantham was going through an intense period of clinical depression.

The possibility that the 24-year-old had experienced violent urges prior to the homicide was considered, along with constant suicidal thoughts. A possible marijuana use disorder was also identified.