Actor Pablo Lyle will not testify in trial for involuntary manslaughter

Mexican actor Pablo Lyle reported that will not testify this Monday in the trial that is still against him for a case of involuntary homicide that occurred in 2019, events that resulted in the death of Juan Ricardo Hernández, 63 years old and Cuban origin.

Lyle, 35, told Judge Marisa Tinkler Méndez, in charge of the case in the Miami-Dade Criminal Court, that on its own initiative and on the advice of its lawyers will not testify at today’s hearing, according to local media reports.

The Mexican actor, known for his performance in telenovelas such as “My adorable curse”, clarified that his decision was not under any pressure.

Lyle thus paved the way for, as planned, the Prosecutor’s Office to present, probably today, its final arguments, which They will be refuted later by the actor’s defense.

The closing arguments will give way to the jury, made up of six members, to begin the deliberation process, whose deadline for making a decision was not made public.

Lyle’s decision – who was released on bail and under electronic surveillance until the beginning of the trial – not to testify comes after the forensic doctor who performed the autopsy on Hernández testified last Friday.

The coroner indicated that when the body of the Cuban was examined, it was found that he had suffered a bleed in the front and back of the head.

The most anticipated testimony was that of Ana Araujo, Lyle’s wife, who on the day of the event was in the vehicle along with his two children.

Araujo maintained that he was extremely scared and that he felt a strong blow to the vehicle during the incident.

“He was beeping very loudly for us all the way, until we stopped and I started listening to a man yelling and insulting“, he indicated in relation to Hernández.

He also pointed out that he had not seen the moment in which the actor hit Hernández when he found himself on his back, in addition to clarifying that everything happened very quickly.

Lyle’s trial started last September 20 after several delays due to the pandemic.

Lyle punched Hernández after an argument over a traffic issue, who four days later he died in a hospital.

The events date back to March 31, 2019, when Lyle was on his way to the Miami airport in a vehicle driven by his brother-in-law, Lucas Delfino, when they came across the car driven by Hernández.

At a red light the Cuban got off to reprimand angrily to Delfino for a maneuver he had performed.

In the middle of the discussion, Lyle got out of the car and hit Hernandezwho, according to the images collected by the security cameras of a nearby gas station, collapsed instantly.

If found guilty of manslaughter, Lyle could spend up to 15 years in prison.