Actor Pasha Lee dies in bombing of Ukraine | Showbiz 123

By William Guzman P.

Actor and presenter Pasha Lee was one of the victims of the bombing of Ukraine. According to the latest reports, the 33-year-old artist died during the shelling of the Russian troops to the city of Irpen.

Lee had enlisted in the Ukrainian armed forces with the aim of protecting his country against the Russian invasion. “The 6th of MarchWhat result of the bombing by Russian occupiers in the Ukrainian city of Irpin, the famous ukrainian actor died Pasha Lee”, reported the Odessa Film Festival.

“Pasha Lee has been killed during the bombing in Irpin, defending Ukraine. He is an actor, TV presenter, my colleague and a good acquaintance… Not long ago we shot a teaser for a children’s movie together…I’ll never forgive“, wrote actress Anastasiya Kasilova on your Instagram account.

The actor had shared photos on his Instagram about his military experience. “During the last 48 hours we had an opportunity to sit down and take a picture of how they are bombing us, and we are smiling because we will manage and everything will be Ukraine. We’re working!!!” he shared in his latest available post.

Lee’s death was confirmed through an emotional message by the president of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine, Sergiy Tomilenko, as well as by the Odessa International Film Festival..

Lee has an extensive artistic career and in addition to television, advertising stood out in films such as “Shtolnya”, “Shadows of Unforgotten Ancestors”, “Zvychayna Sprava”, “Meeting of Classmates”, the tape “The Fight Rules”. What’s more, participated in the Ukrainian dubbing of stories such as “The Lion King”, “Baywatch” and “The Hobbit”.