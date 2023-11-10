Actor Patrick Dempsey is the sexiest man of 2023, according to People

American actor Patrick Dempsey, famous for his role as neurosurgeon Derek Shepherd in the television series “Grey’s Anatomy”, was chosen by People magazine as the sexiest man in the world in 2023.

“I’m happy that it happens at this moment in my life,” said the actor, who is 57, joking that the recognition comes at this very moment when he was not expecting it. That’s why when he found out, he told the magazine, he was “completely shocked” and started laughing, “as if it was a joke.”

Actor, whose popularity rose to his role as a surgeon known as “McDreamy” on the series, which he played from 2005 to 2015, He also admitted that the title boosted his ego, although he assured that he would use it to do “something positive”.

According to People, Dempsey’s “heart palpitation condition” “stirred such a frenzy” among fans that he appeared in the magazine’s pages countless times over the years, and he now “takes home the crown of the oldest man alive.” Went.” sexy”.

The magazine reminds that Dempsey is married to his 57-year-old wife Jillian, a makeup artist and founder of her own beauty line, and they have three children, 21-year-old Tallulah and 16-year-old twins Sullivan and Darby.

The actor will showcase his racing skills in the biographical film “Ferrari” in DecemberDirected by Michael Mann, in which he will play Italian pilot Piero Taruffi.

Every year since 1985, the North American magazine chooses what it names the sexiest man on the planet, a title previously awarded to singer John Legend and actors Michael B. Jordan, Denzel Washington and Idris Elba, among others. ,

waterfall: efe