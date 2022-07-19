Entertainment

Actor Peter Dinklage will be in the prequel to “Hunger Games”

Los Angeles (USA), Jul 18 (EFE).- The Lionsgate studio confirmed on Monday that actor Peter Dinklage, known for his role as Tyrion Lannister in “Game of Thrones”, will join the prequel “Hunger Games”. ”, entitled “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes”.

Set several decades before Katniss Everdeen’s adventures in the original “Hunger Games” saga, Dinklage will play Dean Casca Highbottom in this film that chronicles the rise of Coriolanus Snow as the autocratic leader of the state of Panem.

In this plot, the dean is one of the most influential people in Snow’s life, establishing the rules of the games and, therefore, his future as a leader.

In addition, the actor will be accompanied in this film by Tom Blyth (Coriolanus Snow), Hunter Schafer (Tigris Snow, Coriolanus Snow’s cousin and right-hand man) and Rachel Zegler (Lucy Gray Bird).

This is the fifth film in “Hunger Games,” the dystopian adventure film series based on the trilogy by American author Suzanne Collins and which has grossed more than $3 billion to date.

The film, which will be released on November 17, 2023, will once again be directed by the veteran filmmaker responsible for the first installments, Francis Lawrence, together with his partners Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson.

Dinklage recently played the role of Cyrano for director Joe Wright and in the coming months will appear in the comedy “Brothers” and the romantic production “She Came to Me,” opposite Anne Hathaway and Marisa Tomei.

