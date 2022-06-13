Actor Ray Liotta dies at 67

05.26.2022 6:37 p.m.



Updated: 05.26.2022 7:00 p.m.



The actor Ray Liotta has died this Thursday at the age of 67. This has been confirmed by the North American specialized media dead linewhich confirms that the interpreter has died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was recording the film Dangerous Waters. In this new production, Liotta shared a cast with Saffron Burrows, Eric Dane and Odeya Rush.

His career was marked by his role protagonist in One of ours alongside Robert de Niro and Joe Pesci. The actor played Henry Hill, a young man who breaks into and rises in the mob, in the Martin Scorsese film that was released in 1990.

other papers

His first big role came with something wild, by Jonathan Deme, for which he was nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the Golden Globes. They also highlight more roles for Ray in other productions such as Hannibal, false seduction Y Crossroad, among many others.

Liotta was born in Newark, New Jersey, and was adopted at six months of age by Mary and Alfred Liotta. The interpreter was Engaged to get marry with Jacy Nittolo and had a daughter, Karsen23, the result of his relationship with his ex-wife, Michelle Grace.