Actor Ray Liotta dies, the unforgettable protagonist of “Good guys”

Ray Liotta

American actor Ray Liotta has died at the age of 67.

Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming a movie, his publicist reported Thursday.

The actor became known worldwide in 1990 for his role in Martin Scorsese’s film Goodfellas (titled “Good Boys” in Latin America and “One of Ours” in Spain).

According to Variety magazine, Goodfellas it revolutionized the gangster genre and was a huge critical and commercial success.

