Actor Ray Liotta dies, the unforgettable protagonist of “Good guys”

May 26, 2022, 16:47 GMT Updated 38 minutes

American actor Ray Liotta has died at the age of 67.

Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming a movie, his publicist reported Thursday.

The actor became known worldwide in 1990 for his role in Martin Scorsese’s film Goodfellas (titled “Good Boys” in Latin America and “One of Ours” in Spain).

According to Variety magazine, Goodfellas it revolutionized the gangster genre and was a huge critical and commercial success.

It is considered by many as one of the best movies of all timeand received six Oscar nominations, winning one of the awards.

image source, Warner Bros Caption, Liotta appeared in “Good Guys” alongside Robert De Niro (center) and Joe Pesci.

prolific career

Born in 1954 in New Jersey, he was adopted at six months after being abandoned at an orphanage after his birth.

He began his television career in the late 1970s and his first big film roles came with “Something Wild” (1986), in which he appeared alongside Jeff Daniels and Melanie Griffith and for which he was nominated for a Globe. Gold, and “The field of dreams” (1989), with Kevin Costner.

Following the success of “Good Boys,” he was seen in blockbuster movies like Cop Land (1997), together with Sylvester Stallone, or Hannibal (2001), with Anthony Hopkins.

In the following two decades, he appeared in numerous films and television series, some of dubious quality.

In recent times his career seemed to be reborn and he could be seen in “Marriage Story”, a 2019 film directed by Noah Baumbach in which he played a tough lawyer.

He also returned to the mafia genre with “No Sudden Move” by Steven Soderbergh and “The Many Saints of Newark”, a prequel to the series “The Sopranos”, both released in 2021.

Married once, Liotta leaves behind a 23-year-old daughter.

tributes

Lorraine Bracco, co-star of Goodfellastweeted that she was “totally shattered” upon hearing the news.

“I can be anywhere in the world and people will come and tell me their favorite movie is Goodfellas,” she wrote.

“Then they always ask what the best part of making that movie was. My answer has always been the same…Ray Liotta.”

Jamie Lee Curtiswho starred with Liotta in the 1988 drama “Dominic and Eugene,” tweeted that “his work as an actor showed his complexity as a human being” and that he was “a kind man.”

“So sad to hear that Ray Liotta has passed away. He was a friend in the past and it’s so sad. We laughed a lot. Rest in peace my friend,” the actress tweeted. Rosanna Arquette.