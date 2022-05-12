Actor Ricardo Crespo, former member of Garibaldi, is sentenced to 19 years in prison for sexual abuse against his daughter

Ricardo Crespoformer member of the Garibaldi group, was found guilty of the crime of aggravated sexual abuse against his daughter, for which he is sentenced to 19 years in prison, according to a statement from the RPRC Lawyers office.

The text reads that Crespo “would have committed the crime of aggravated sexual abuse continuously to the detriment of his daughter, the minor with a reserved identity of initials VCR, who suffered these behaviors from 5 to 14 years of age«.

He was arrested in September 2021 and placed in preventive detention seven months after the legal process began.

The actor and model was part of the Garibaldi Group, as well as the show knights in concerttogether with Agustín Arana, Chao, Lisardo and Manuel Landeta.

According to a statement from the Prosecutor’s Office, Ricardo Crespo possibly induced his underage daughter to perform sexual acts and witness pornographic content for several years.

Who is Ricardo Crespo?

After more than a year in pretrial detention, Crespo was sentenced for the crime of aggravated sexual abuse against his daughter.

His daughter, Valentina Crespo, denounced the actor at the end of 2020, supported by her mother María Angélica. In addition, through her social networks, the young woman echoed her complaint as a preventive measure for other women. «I experienced sexual abuse since I was five years old from my dad, this was from five to 14 years old, “said Valentina.

Today a judge sentenced the actor for 19 years in prison for having found him guilty of the crime against a minor.

During his artistic career, Crespo has participated in at least 18 television projects among which are included Get on my motorcycle Y A little bit of yours. His last project was streaming, with Netflix, playing Gerry’s dad in the youth series Z control.

He started working for Televisa in 2003 in the soap opera few fleas, starring Natasha Dupeyron. He played Guillermo, later he had some roles in television series like the rose of guadeloupe Y this story resonates with me.

A month before his arrest, the interpreter shared an image of him on the beach that he described with the phrase “I am a calm man, the restless one is my mind”.

musical facet

In the first decade of the 2000s, Ricardo belonged to the musical group Garibaldi, which he joined along with other singers such as Paola Toyos and Agustín Arana. With the latter he met again in the band Caballeros cantan, to which Manuel Landeta, Chao and Lisardo also belong.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue to work hard for censorship-free journalism!