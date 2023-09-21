Actor Richard Burton’s former estate hits the market for $9.8 million

A property in Hampstead, London, which belonged to the famous actor Richard Burton recently entered the real estate market with $9.8 million dollarsOr £7.95 million sterling.

Burton lived there from 1949 to 1956.At the same time that he was trying to establish himself as a top-tier actor in Old Hollywood and before that, he met Elizabeth Taylor, whom he married twice.

This house is identified by a blue plaque, where It shows the actor’s name and the period when the Victorian residence belonged to him, There is no doubt that this is a gem for any millionaire who wants to invest in London. The plaque was presented to him in 2011 and a ceremony led by actor Michael Sheen was held.

The estate was built in 1860 under the design of architect Henry Davidson. The main house has an extension of 5,132 square feet, five floors have been destroyed With six bedrooms, multiple bathrooms, hallway, living room, main room, dining room, kitchen, laundry room and other facilities.

Inside, many original details stand out, such as High ceilings, marble fireplaces and French doors,

At the moment few photographs have been released, but thanks to the renovation and maintenance carried out in recent years the place is in perfect condition.

Apart from the main house there is also an independent apartment which serves as a guest house.

Too Has a 60-foot long backyard with lush green areas And enough space to share out with family and friends.

