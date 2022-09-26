actor, sculptor and owner of a cosmetic brand

The Hollywood star continues to amaze with her versatility. He recently made his debut as a sculptor at an expo in Finland, presenting various pieces of art, and also launching his own cosmetic line “Le Domaine”.

Starting with his brand, Le Domaine unites two of Brad Pitt’s great passions: skin care and wine, as all his products are made with organic ingredients that come from his vineyards in France.

As the actor explained to the press, the line was made for neutral skin and its origins are in the grapes grown in the Château Beaucastel, a vineyard he has in France and from which he exports rosé wines.

“Le Domaine does not claim to be a celebrity brand. It is a range of anti-aging cosmetics for men and women. I love the idea of ​​it being a genderless line,” Brad explained in a statement.

Something that he highlighted is that he wants his brand to have the widest possible reach, nothing extravagant and subtle: “You have to be as inclusive as possible. Men need more help to learn how to treat our skin, which is why we have sought a very neutral, very fresh and very subtle scent”.

Its cosmetic line is sustainable, the containers are refillable bottles and their caps are made from wine barrels.

Sculptor

Brad Pitt also ventured into art, sculpture after his divorce with Angelina Jolie and said that for him it is like a self-reflection. “It’s about where I went wrong in my relationships, where I’m complicit. For me, it was born out of owning what I call a ‘radical self-inventory,’ being brutally honest with myself and taking into account those I may have hurt and the times I was wrong,” he said during the exhibit. at the Sara Hildén Art Museum.

His appearance at the event was totally surprising, as he was also accompanied by Nick Cave and the famous British sculptor Thomas Houseago. He exhibited nine pieces of his own, of different sizes and materials such as bronze, plaster, tree bark, among others.