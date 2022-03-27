Actor Sean Penn threatens to melt the Oscars in public

be good The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences issues a warning about Ukrainian Before President Volodymyr Zelensky Oscar tomorrow. Ben, who won best actor awards for films mysterious river And the milktold Acosta that the Oscars should have Zelensky on the show; otherwise, spectators and guests should boycott the ceremony.

“If this turns out to be what’s going on, I’ll root for everyone involved, even if it’s their time, and I understand that to celebrate their films it’s much more important to shine and protest and disrupt that. Oscar. Myself, if it were up to him, when he came back, I would smell him in public,” Ben said. “I pray that this is not the case. I pray that there are no arrogant people who consider themselves representatives of the common good who have decided not to curb the leadership in Ukraine. So I hope that’s not what happened, and I hope everyone leaves if that happens.”

the actor shoots documentary about the vice About the Ukrainian/Russian conflict. He met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky this week. according to daily mailBenn also attended a government press conference today as the country spoke out against the attack. Zelensky previously posted a video on Instagram of the two together. “The more people know about the war in Ukraine, the more likely it is to stop Russia!” she wrote in a comment. Ben is now in Warsaw for security reasons.

ICYMI: Actor Sean Penn says the Oscars should be boycotted if party planners decide not to bring Zelensky on the show. pic.twitter.com/4LI2YIiKcD -Jim Acosta March 26, 2022

On March 25, New York Post He claimed that President Zelensky is in talks to appear at the Oscars, but nothing has been confirmed. Other celebrities swarmed over his appearance on the show, including amy schumer. Who mentioned the idea on The Drew Barrymore Show.

“I wanted to find a way to put the Zelensky satellite or make a tape or something, just because there are a lot of eyes on the Oscars,” Schumer said. “I think it’s a great opportunity to comment on at least a couple of things. I have some jokes like that to highlight what kind of current state it is.”