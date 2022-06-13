Actor Simu Liude reveals that he suffered the greatest pain of his life when he had to shave for the movie Barbie

The Live-Action about Mattel’s most famous doll, Barbie, has kept its fans on the lookout since the intention to make the film was announced in 2014. However, after a change of producer and two main actresses who left the project, the feature film is finally moving forward.

The signing of Margot Robbie as the protagonist has been one of the news that has generated the most stir. However, there are other details that have given much to talk about, and this is the case of the revelations of the Chinese-Canadian actor Simu Liu, who confessed that he had to undergo a painful aesthetic process to participate in the feature film.

The 33-year-old actor gained further notoriety in 2021, when he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the starring role of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.” Now that, along with Robbie, Greta Gerwig and Ryan Gosling, he is part of the group of industry stars who will star in the Barbie movie, he finds himself in the limelight due to an interesting confession.

The Barbie actor feels a “new admiration for women”

In an interview with The Independent Simu Liu revealed that his mysterious role in the ambitious project required full-body waxing, which implies a high tolerance for pain: “Waxing has been an education, to say the least. …It was one of the most painful experiences of my life.” Similarly, the interpreter highlighted his “new admiration for women” and considered it incredibly brave that they go through aesthetic processes of this type every month.

Liu is currently on a break from filming the Barbie movie, which is under production in London and will be released in 2023. On the other hand, the Asian actor confessed that he finds the wave of theories about the plot of the feature film entertaining. hasn’t been teased until now: “Honestly, online discussion is giving me years of life…With every casting announcement or news story, they say, ‘What is this?’ And that’s perfect: the less they know about it, the better,” he declared.