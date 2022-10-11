Actor Tom Felton thanks JK Rowling and refuses to convict her of transphobia

Tom Feltonwho played the role of Darco Malfoy in Harry Potterpraised the “adorable” writer JK Rowlingthis Wednesday, October 11 in the Times. According to the 35-year-old English actor, the best-selling author of the saga has managed to “bring generations together” thanks to her stories. Unlike his colleagues, Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, who already condemn the author’s “transphobic” remarks and her many comments about transgender people, the actor chooses not to comment on political positions. by JK Rowling.

“I can’t speak to what other people said or what she said, to be completely honest, but I often remember, while attending Comic Cons [un festival consacré à la pop culture] in particular, that no one has brought so much joy to so many different generations and backgrounds, ”recalled Tom Felton, who refuses to express his opinion on the matter. “I don’t tend to take sides,” he added.

Transphobic controversies

JK Rowling’s discriminatory remarks towards transgender people allegedly began in 2018, when the writer liked a tweet comparing trans women as “men in dresses”. “I’m afraid that JK Rowling had a moment of awkwardness typical of a person of her age: this is not the first time that she likes something while holding her phone badly”, had however tried to explain his press officer, Rebecca Salt.

In 2020, the criticisms were repeated: the author then posted a publication of an article referring to “people who menstruate”. “I’m sure there was a word for these people. Someone help me. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud? she commented. Thereafter, she continued to express controversial views on sex and gender. His circle of fans has since shrunk considerably.