Actor Tom Hanks says goodbye to his Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser – it’s for sale

“Saying Goodbye” was one of the films that launched him in the eighties, consecrating his talent for acting. Now to Tom Hanks he says goodbye for real to a four-wheeled jewel that already excites the imagination of enthusiasts. His 1980 Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser was offered unreservedly at the international auction house Bonhams. The forecasts speak of a sale at a considerable price, which would be around $ 125,000 (approximately € 106,000).

those details signed hanks – If it’s the details that make the difference, Hanks’ Toyota has a lot of material. First, the actor’s signature stands out on the dashboard. The two-time Oscar winner also made significant changes to the model, so that the model was drivable on both road and dirt roads. The body is finished in Rustic green, while the Toyo Open Country tires mounted on the chrome wheels give the feeling of greater compactness to the vehicle. In the interior, Porsche’s seats with electrically operated high backs stand out.

POWER FROM FILM – Another highlight of this model is the engine. This is a 4.3 liter GM Vortec V6. No problem for lovers of the environment, since the checks did not reveal any violations of the emission standards. This engine can count on sequential injection with a power of 180 Hp on all four wheels. The 5-speed gearbox is manual. The increase in power compared to the original model of the 80s is significant: 47 HP more.