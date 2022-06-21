Entertainment

Actor Tom Holland goes viral for photography with a Caifanes shirt. Is it real?

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 38 1 minute read

26-year-old British actor Thomas Stanley Holland, better known as Tom Hollandsurprised all his followers by appearing with a new look of hair, because it is recording the Show ‘The Crowded Room’, in which he is the protagonist.

Tom Holland declares himself a fan of Caifanes. / Photo: Getty Images (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Tom Holland will star in a new series

drama series The Crowded Roomwill be released through the platform of AppleTV+ and is inspired by the novel The Minds of Billy Milligan by Daniel Keyes and will feature the participation of Tom Holland, Amanda Seyfried, Emmy Rossum and Jason Isaacs.

Tom Holland declares himself a fan of Caifanes. / Photo: Getty Images (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Weeks ago, images of the filming began to be shared, where Tom Holland could be seen wearing long hair very much in the style of the seventies and a look somewhat disheveled accompanied by flared denim pants.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 38 1 minute read

Related Articles

Nia Moore had a near death experience

2 mins ago

How much is the motorcycle that Ana de Armas gave to Ben Affleck worth?

3 mins ago

Victoria Alonso, president of Marvel production: “The ‘Lightyear’ kiss is an update of the family, and we will continue to show it” | Culture

14 mins ago

Filtered PHOTOS of Amber Heard KISSING Cara Delevingne when she lived at Johnny Depp’s house

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button