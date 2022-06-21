Actor Tom Holland goes viral for photography with a Caifanes shirt. Is it real?

26-year-old British actor Thomas Stanley Holland, better known as Tom Hollandsurprised all his followers by appearing with a new look of hair, because it is recording the Show ‘The Crowded Room’, in which he is the protagonist.

Tom Holland declares himself a fan of Caifanes. / Photo: Getty Images (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Tom Holland will star in a new series

drama series The Crowded Roomwill be released through the platform of AppleTV+ and is inspired by the novel The Minds of Billy Milligan by Daniel Keyes and will feature the participation of Tom Holland, Amanda Seyfried, Emmy Rossum and Jason Isaacs.

Tom Holland declares himself a fan of Caifanes. / Photo: Getty Images (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Weeks ago, images of the filming began to be shared, where Tom Holland could be seen wearing long hair very much in the style of the seventies and a look somewhat disheveled accompanied by flared denim pants.

After the publication of the photos, others emerged, where Tom Holland can be seen recording a scene from the series, in which he is smoking a cigarette while sitting on top of a toy deer.

Tom Holland declares himself a fan of Caifanes

Several hours later, the clip went viral and a social media user took a screenshot and used his editing skills to add the logo of the Mexican rock band. caifansand place it on the shirt he was wearing and therefore create a meme.

For this reason, the rumors began in which it was pointed out that Tom Holland could play Saúl Hernández (vocalist of Caifanes), in his biographical film. Others shared other funny memes where it was mentioned that the actor would give life to a member of the UNAM assembly.