Actor was fired for not saying a sentence

Tom Payne played Paul ‘Jesus’ Rovia on The Walking Dead and reveals why he stood up to those responsible for the series for a phrase.

The actor Tom Payne gained quite a bit of notoriety for playing Paul ‘Jesus’ Rovia on The Walking Dead and then we have seen him star in the series Prodigal Son. Now she went to the convention Fandemic Tour Atlanta and revealed interesting details of a very important scene of the show based on the comics of Robert Kirkman.

On The Walking Deadthe character of Paul ‘Jesus’ Rovia he always maintained a pacifist stance, but in the final moments of season 8, he is present when Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and daryl (Norman Reedus) conspire to kill deny (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). At that moment, Maggie seeks revenge for the death of Glenn (Steven Yeun) and believe that Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) were wrong to forgive Negan. That’s why she says: “We need our strength, the ability to defend ourselves better. We have to have that.” To which Jesus replies: “We will do it”.

When Maggie says that they will bide their time and prove Rick wrong, Daryl steps out of the shadows to side with Maggie’s movement against Rick. “Yes”Daryl says. “We will do it”.

That phrase was meant to be said by Tom Payne.

The actor has revealed that he couldn’t agree to kill off Negan because his character in The Walking Dead he was a pacifist and that’s why he didn’t say the phrase.

“There was a moment at the end of Season 8, when Maggie said, ‘I’ll get back at Negan. They wanted me to say: Yes, we will. But I spent the entire season being kind of anti-killing Negan and anti-fighting people. Then Norman stepped out of the shadows and said, Yes, we will. I just refused to do it. I didn’t say the line the way they wanted.”

In the scene it is clear that Jesus wants to better defend Hilltop, but he does not seem to agree with Negan’s death. Also the actor Tom Payne hints that it is the reason he was fired.

“They cut it and then they killed me in the next season of The Walking Dead. But it was very difficult for me, and I told them at the time: I’m not going to lie. I cannot lie in front of the camera, because they will be able to tell. I spent the entire season against war and against killing and as much as my character was supportive of Maggie, I felt like it was kind of weird for him.”

“I couldn’t do it honestly as an actor, and I just refused. So they cut it down.”

the series of The Walking Dead is still going on and will premiere the second part of season 11 at the end of August. But for now, Negan is still alive.